Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. 342,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

