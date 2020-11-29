Arweave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.78 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00012677 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $76.62 million and $2.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00373839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.28 or 0.02924252 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

