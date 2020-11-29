Asian Dragon (AD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,870.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 55.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 64.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $75,317.08 and approximately $4,870.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001839 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002696 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001765 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.