Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) will report $1.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $1.31 million. Aspira Women’s Health also posted sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $4.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 million to $4.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.63 million to $7.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 130,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

