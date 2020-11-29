Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $12,552.48 and $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

