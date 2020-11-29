Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Athersys alerts:

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 1,940,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -1.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Athersys by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.