ATLANT (ATL) Price Up 46.4% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $120.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

