Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $316.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.3% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 233,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

