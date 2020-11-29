Auctus Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $4,162.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00366656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.02884231 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,984,708 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

