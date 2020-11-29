Aurora Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.86 or 0.02899475 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.