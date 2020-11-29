Auroracoin (AUR) Price Hits $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $37.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,177.22 or 1.00162803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003032 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000329 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00016580 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00082390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

