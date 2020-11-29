Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATDRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

