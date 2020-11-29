Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AUTL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

