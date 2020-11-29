Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.58 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00020242 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $90.19 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

