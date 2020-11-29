Aventus Hits Market Cap of $941,206.47 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $941,206.47 and $39,114.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00072705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00370124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.13 or 0.02907821 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

