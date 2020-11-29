Axe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a market cap of $293,189.60 and $2.56 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 291.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000082 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.