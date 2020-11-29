Axie Infinity Market Cap Hits $25.07 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $25.07 million and $7.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,500,010 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

