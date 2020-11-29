AXPR Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One AXPR token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $1,017.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.02931302 BTC.

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

AXPR Token Trading

AXPR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

