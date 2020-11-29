B. Riley Increases Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $8.50

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmland Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 314.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

