B. Riley Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $31.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Gap from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

