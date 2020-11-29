BaaSid (BAAS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,041.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $99,041.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00373839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.28 or 0.02924252 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

