Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Ball has increased its dividend by 111.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $96.36 on Friday. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Insiders sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.