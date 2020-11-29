Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock remained flat at $$2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783,460. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

