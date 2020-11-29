Bank of America Boosts The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $87.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

TKR opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth about $4,512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Timken by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

