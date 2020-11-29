Bank of America Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $27.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.95.

GPS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Gap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Gap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Gap by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Gap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

