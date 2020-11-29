Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) a €3.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.56 ($4.18).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €4.52 ($5.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. Ceconomy AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €5.30 ($6.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.