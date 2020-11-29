Barclays Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $267.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $246.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after acquiring an additional 528,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

