Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.35.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.