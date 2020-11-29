Beaxy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $616.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Beaxy has a market cap of $978,317.54 and approximately $616.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00380826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.02938779 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,840,850 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

