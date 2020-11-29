Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Receives €153.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €154.56 ($181.83).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC8. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €4.00 ($4.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €188.40 ($221.65). The stock had a trading volume of 168,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €162.72. Bechtle AG has a 52-week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52-week high of €188.40 ($221.65).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

