Beer Money (BEER) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Beer Money has a market cap of $600,957.96 and $50,052.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.02932284 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

