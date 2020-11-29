Beetle Coin Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $316,470.84 and approximately $61,375.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 247,041,479 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

