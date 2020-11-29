Bella Protocol Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00366656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.02884231 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

