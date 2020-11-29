Berenberg Bank Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1)

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.88 ($168.09).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €158.40 ($186.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €171.00 ($201.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

