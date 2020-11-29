Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

