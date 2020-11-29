Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.