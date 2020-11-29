Bezant Trading Up 2.9% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $50,941.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00072705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00370124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.13 or 0.02907821 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

