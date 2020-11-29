BidiPass Price Hits $0.0005 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. BidiPass has a market cap of $192,541.32 and approximately $40,288.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.65 or 0.02933391 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.