Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and $346.55 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $30.25 or 0.00166701 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00931113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.