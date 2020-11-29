Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) vs. Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Financial Comparison

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akers Biosciences and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.10%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Akers Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences $1.58 million 10.71 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 11.84 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.30

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Akers Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences -372.00% -87.42% -73.31% Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biomerica beats Akers Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc. focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

