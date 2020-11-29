Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO remained flat at $$0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

