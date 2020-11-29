Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,242.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $3,242.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000431 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

