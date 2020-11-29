BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $14,617.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.02905879 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 992,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

