BitCash (BITC) Achieves Market Cap of $163,672.97

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $163,672.97 and approximately $41,831.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00027777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00164480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00297703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00920443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471801 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

