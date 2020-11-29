bitCNY (BITCNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.30 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00298698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00925308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470051 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165890 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

