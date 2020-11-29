Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.22 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.22 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $280.65 or 0.01550603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,099.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00093451 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00356056 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,586,250 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.