Bitcoin Private Trading Down 0.7% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $767,721.23 and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00406780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00075825 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.