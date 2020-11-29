Bitcoin SV Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $519.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $166.89 or 0.00922424 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, IDAX, SouthXchange and Altcoin Trader.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00164736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00219099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470832 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,583,883 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Hotbit, Poloniex, Bitkub, OTCBTC, Koinex, CoinEx, MBAex, Coinsquare, CoinZest, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Upbit, Coinbit, Cobinhood, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, Indodax, Bitrue, Kucoin, IDAX, FCoin, OKEx, WazirX, DragonEX, BX Thailand, Bitbns, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Binance, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi, Bibox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

