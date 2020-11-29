BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46,454.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $519,229.74 and $46,454.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00404294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00075768 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

