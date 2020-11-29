Bithao (BHAO) Trading Up 161.3% This Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Bithao token can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00013708 BTC on popular exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $109.11 million and $6.63 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bithao has traded 161.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00298698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00925308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470051 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165890 BTC.

Bithao Token Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home.

